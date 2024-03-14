12:30 Report — Schumer’s scathing criticism of Netanyahu

|
It's Thursday. Happy Pi Day! Here's what's happening in the world of politics:
-
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) made news this morning by delivering a scathing speech against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- Former President Trump is cleaning up his comments after saying he would cut entitlement programs (such as Social Security and Medicare).
-
Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced a bill to change the workweek to four days.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in U.S. history, delivered a scathing speech this morning on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of his country’s war with Hamas.
Key points:
- Schumer said Netanyahu “lost his way.”
- Schumer called for a “new election” in Israel.
-
Schumer said Netanyahu is currently in a coalition with “far-right extremists.”
- He also said Netanyahu is “too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows.”
Here’s a quote from Schumer: “As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me: The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7. The world has changed — radically — since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past.” Wow.
Why this is significant: Up until this week, Schumer has been diplomatic in balancing his personal feelings on Israel with the Israeli criticism on the left.
More from Schumer’s scathing floor speech, via The Hill’s Al Weaver
➤ REACTION FROM HIS REPUBLICAN COUNTERPART:
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed Schumer, arguing his calls for a new Israel election “grotesque” and “unprecedented.”
“The Jewish state of Israel deserves an ally that acts like one,” McConnell said.
On Monday, former President Trump suggested on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he would consider cut entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare.
Context: Trump was asked how he would address long-term solvency issues with entitlement programs. “So first of all, there is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements, in terms of cutting,” Trump said. “And in terms of, also, the theft and the bad management of entitlements — tremendous bad management of entitlements — there’s tremendous amounts of things and numbers of things you can do.”
Biden seized on those comments: The incumbent’s campaign team quickly turned those comments into an ad in battleground states.
So now: Trump spoke with Breitbart News on Wednesday to clean up his comments. “I will never do anything that will jeopardize or hurt Social Security or Medicare,” Trump said. “We’ll have to do it elsewhere. But we’re not going to do anything to hurt them.” (The Hill)
Vice President Harris is making history today, becoming the first president or vice president to visit a reproductive health clinic that performs abortions, according to The Washington Post.
Where?: In Minnesota
Why this matters?: Democrats argue that abortion access will be one of the major issues motivating voters in November.
So, will there be debates? Because I’m going to need a stiff drink if so:
Former President Trump has been calling for President Biden to debate him ahead of the November. Biden said he would consider it, but only depending on Trump’s “behavior.”
This uncertainty raises the question if Biden or Trump will participate in any debates this cycle. The Hill’s Jared Gans pointed out that if not, it would be the first election in 50 years without a debate between the two nominees.
Read more: Why this would matter to the election
President Biden has a 1-point lead over former President Trump, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.
The takeaway: Never take any one poll seriously. What matters here is that the general election race is very close. (The Hill)
|
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced a bill to change the standard U.S. workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours.
Meaning: Any work beyond 32 hours would require overtime pay.
The gist of Sanders’s reasoning: “Sanders cited several pilot programs and studies that show productivity improving with a four-day workweek. The studies largely found that because workers were happier, they were more productive and were less likely to get burned out. Sanders also pointed to other countries that have already made the move toward shortening workweeks.” (The Hill)
Will this become law?: Probably not. USA Today points out that “while Sanders’ role as chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee places a greater focus on shortening the workweek, it is unlikely the bill will garner enough support from Republicans to become federal law and pass in both chambers.”
Ah ha, an update to the Ukraine funding saga:
Senate Republicans have been frustrated about the lack of a Ukraine aid bill. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told them Wednesday that the House *will* pass a Ukraine funding bill, but that it may look more like a loan than a gift.
Republicans made Ukraine funding contingent on border reforms: That’s why the two measures were combined until that plan tanked last month. Well, Johnson did not say if border security reforms would be included in this Ukraine bill.
What we know about a potential Ukraine aid bill, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton
|
A group of Republicans who support U.S. aid to Ukraine launched a new ad, advocating for a legislative loophole to force a House vote. (The Hill)
Keep in mind: House Democrats formally launched a discharge petition Tuesday to force a vote on the Ukraine funding.
➤ I MEAN, IT IS A LOT OF POWER:
Johnson predicted that the House will “probably” change the rule that allows for one member to force a vote to oust the Speaker, reports The Hill’s Mychael Schnell.
