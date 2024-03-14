12:30 Report — Schumer’s scathing criticism of Netanyahu

On Monday, former President Trump suggested on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he would consider cut entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare.

Context: Trump was asked how he would address long-term solvency issues with entitlement programs. “So first of all, there is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements, in terms of cutting,” Trump said. “And in terms of, also, the theft and the bad management of entitlements — tremendous bad management of entitlements — there’s tremendous amounts of things and numbers of things you can do.”

Biden seized on those comments: The incumbent’s campaign team quickly turned those comments into an ad in battleground states.

So now: Trump spoke with Breitbart News on Wednesday to clean up his comments. “I will never do anything that will jeopardize or hurt Social Security or Medicare,” Trump said. “We’ll have to do it elsewhere. But we’re not going to do anything to hurt them.” (The Hill)