12:30 Report — Judge rejects Trump’s request, lets Fani Willis stay

Happy Friday, folks! And an early Happy St. Patrick's Day! ☘️
A judge ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) can stay in former President Trump’s election interference case, but only if her ex-beau steps down.
- Ireland’s prime minister — or “Taoiseach” — is in Washington, D.C. today.
- Trump made a lot of staffing changes at the Republican National Committee (RNC).
- The TikTok bill has significantly slowed down since it cruised through the House.
This case ain’t big enough for the two of us:
A Georgia judge ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) can remain in former President Trump’s election interference case, rejecting the Trump team’s request to have her removed over her romantic relationship with a subordinate. Yes, but: Only if her ex-lover, special prosecutor Nathan Wade, steps aside.
Why?: Judge Scott McAfee decided that Willis’s relationship with Wade was a conflict of interest for the case. One of the two has to leave the case.
? Read Judge McAfee’s ruling
? How we got here: Trump and 18 of his allies (including his lawyer Rudy Giuliani) were indicted in August on charges of trying to overturn the Georgia presidential election in 2020. This week, six of the charges were dropped, including three against Trump. As this case has unfolded, there were reports that the district attorney of the case had a romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she appointed to it; Republicans have seized on this, calling it a conflict of interest and questioning the timeline of their relationship. That’s why a judge made the decision on whether to boot Willis from the case.
?️ Timeline of Willis and Wade’s relationship, via FOX 5 Atlanta
? What we know about their relationship, via The New York Times
➤ TEAM TRUMP THINKS THE JUDGE DIDN’T GO FAR ENOUGH:
“While respecting the Court’s decision, we believe that the Court did not afford appropriate significance to the prosecutorial misconduct of Willis and Wade, including the financial benefits, testifying untruthfully about when their personal relationship began, as well as Willis’ extrajudicial MLK ‘church speech,’ where she played the race card and falsely accused the defendants and their counsel of racism,” Trump’s lawyer Steve Sadow said in a statement.
This is an interesting question:
The Supreme Court weighed in on a case this morning of whether public officials can block constituents who are critical of them from their person social media profiles.
The decision: The court unanimously ruled that public officials can only block people in some circumstances.
Backstory: This ruling is based on two conflicting rulings, one in California and another in Michigan.
In Michigan: A court had ruled that a city manager could delete Facebook comments left by a resident and block that person, who criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In California: A court had ruled that school board members could not block constituents on their Facebook and X pages because of the First Amendment.
Helpful explainer from The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld and Rebecca Beitsch
Cue the TikTok sound — ‘It’s really not that bad. It just needs a little shaping!’:
The Hill’s Brett Samuels reports that former President Trump made a radical overhaul at the Republican National Committee (RNC) in just a few days.
What Trump changed: He hired new people, fired some and asked others to reapply for jobs.
Why now?: Trump officially became the presumptive nominee this week.
Some of the new faces: Michael Whatley will be chair, Lara Trump — the former president’s daughter-in-law — will be co-chair and Chris LaCivita will oversee day-to-day operations. Plus: “A source confirmed to The Hill that former Trump White House adviser Sean Cairncross will serve as the RNC’s chief operating officer.”
Keep in mind: The radical overhaul comes as the RNC faces a significant cash disadvantage compared to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Biden campaign, and as Trump and his team prepare for a marathon campaign that will require significant resources.
Read more: ‘Trump makes radical overhaul of RNC at furious pace’
➤ MORE READS ON THE 2024 ELECTION:
‘Why abortion politics might not carry Democrats again in 2024’: Vox
‘Is There Something More Radical than MAGA? J.D. Vance Is Dreaming It.’: Politico
‘The Rough Years That Turned Gen Z Into America’s Most Disillusioned Voters’: The Wall Street Journal
OK, what’s happening with the TikTok bill?:
Senators are “pumping the brakes” on the TikTok ban bill after it cruised through the House, report The Washington Post’s Cristiano Lima-Strong, Jacob Bogage and Aaron Schaffer.
Why?: Senators want time to review the bill and consider options.
The potential problem with a slower pace: “Some senators fear the slower negotiations could allow TikTok’s furious lobbying blitz to neutralize the push in the upper chamber.” (The Washington Post)
By the way: The Post also points out that even if the bill becomes law, there will still be a hefty legal battle in the courts.
The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C. (all times Eastern)
- This morning: Biden and Harris had meetings with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
-
12:30 p.m. Biden speaks at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol. ? Livestream
-
1:25 p.m.: Harris holds a roundtable on marijuana reform. Artist Fat Joe, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) and people who have received pardons for marijuana convictions will attend. ? Livestream
-
2:30 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. ? Livestream
-
This weekend: Russia holds its presidential election. Russian President Vladimir Putin will almost certainly win. CNN primer