12:30 Report — Judge rejects Trump’s request, lets Fani Willis stay

A Georgia judge ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) can remain in former President Trump’s election interference case, rejecting the Trump team’s request to have her removed over her romantic relationship with a subordinate. Yes, but: Only if her ex-lover, special prosecutor Nathan Wade, steps aside.

Why?: Judge Scott McAfee decided that Willis’s relationship with Wade was a conflict of interest for the case. One of the two has to leave the case.

? How we got here: Trump and 18 of his allies (including his lawyer Rudy Giuliani) were indicted in August on charges of trying to overturn the Georgia presidential election in 2020. This week, six of the charges were dropped, including three against Trump. As this case has unfolded, there were reports that the district attorney of the case had a romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she appointed to it; Republicans have seized on this, calling it a conflict of interest and questioning the timeline of their relationship. That’s why a judge made the decision on whether to boot Willis from the case.

