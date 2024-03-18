12:30 Report — Biden’s social media legal battle

|
It’s Monday. The Washington, D.C., cherry blossoms have reached peak bloom. I can’t get over this video of this morning’s bright pink sunrise backdropping the cherry blossoms. Here’s what’s happening in politics today:
- A holdup in the funding talks has increased the chances of a government shutdown this week. Punchbowl reports that funding deal text won’t be released today because of a Homeland Security funding dispute.
The Supreme Court heard a case today on whether false or misleading social media posts should be taken down. Think: COVID-19 misinformation or false claims of the 2020 election being stolen.
- The Kennedy family visited the White House for St. Patrick’s Day. Well, except for one notable Kennedy…
Former President Obama is at Downing Street in London today. I refuse to believe it’s for any other reason except to personally find Kate Middleton for us.
Should the #FakeNews get deleted?:
The Supreme Court heard arguments today in the Biden administration’s legal battle over social media content moderation.
? Listen to the oral arguments
The question: Can federal officials urge social media platforms to delete posts deemed false or misleading — or is that a violation of the First Amendment? A major component of this case is the Biden administration attempting to remove COVID-19 and 2020 election misinformation.
Also happening today: “[Supreme Court justices] will consider whether a New York state official infringed on the National Rifle Association’s speech by discouraging banks and insurers from working with it — a case that draws parallels to the Biden administration’s social media case.”
Case explainers from The Hill’s Ella Lee
➤ A TAKEAWAY FROM THE ORAL ARGUMENTS:
“The Supreme Court seems likely to reject a Republican-led effort that could reshape how politicians communicate with major social media companies — with sweeping consequences for government efforts to secure elections and combat health misinformation.” (The Washington Post)
We are, once again, facing a government funding deadline:
Congressional leaders are scrambling to avert a government shutdown at the end of the week. How many times have I written that last sentence in the past six months?? If you actually know this, shoot me an email. Might start a “It’s been X days since the last government shutdown threat” board.
Where things stand: Negotiators had hoped to release the government funding bill text on Sunday, but there was a holdup in the talks. There are six more bills left to fund the entire government. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding has been the most controversial of those bills because of disagreements over immigration policy.
A probable outcome: Lawmakers would pass five of the six remaining funding bills — plus an extension to DHS funding. But whatever they do, they only have until Friday. ⏱️
NEW UPDATE — A shutdown is looking more likely: Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman and John Bresnahan report that congressional leaders will not release the funding deal text today because of Homeland Security funding disagreements. That makes the chances of a partial government shutdown even more likely on Friday.
Read more on what to expect in this week’s government funding battle, via The Hill’s Mychael Schnell
➤ GO DEEPER ON THE IMMIGRATION TALKS:
The Washington Post’s Jacob Bogage writes how a “border security deadlock heightens risk of government shutdown.”
Part of the disagreement: Republicans want to keep funding levels the same as last year. But that would actually be a funding cut, because of inflation. (The Washington Post)
➤ TIDBIT — DHS IS TRYING OUT AI:
Whatever you do, don’t float messing with Social Security:
Former President Trump is still feeling the heat from suggesting potential changes to entitlements.
What Trump said: In a CNBC interview last week, Trump said there is “a lot you can do in terms of entitlements, in terms of cutting.” Trump’s campaign quickly clarified that Trump did not mean cutting entitlement programs, such as Social Security and Medicare, but instead meant in terms of waste.
^ Yes, but: It’s a short, effective soundbite for President Biden’s campaign to continuously use for ads through November. In the same way that special counsel Robert Hur’s “elderly man with poor memory” quote will be used.
The Hill’s Brett Samuels pointed out that Social Security is expected to become insolvent by 2033 and would need congressional action to avoid cuts. Read Samuels’s reporting on what this means for Trump and Biden’s campaigns
➤ SEVEN BATTLEGROUNDS THAT WILL DECIDE THE BIDEN-TRUMP REMATCH:
It’s like the Bachelor season’s villain stepping on stage at the reunion episode:
Former President Trump is considering bringing his former campaign manager Paul Manafort back in for a 2024 campaign role, reports The Washington Post.
Why Manafort is controversial: “Manafort worked for Trump in 2016 before being ousted and later convicted of tax and bank fraud felonies as part of Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He served time in prison before receiving a pardon in the final days of Trump’s time in office.”
What would Manafort do for the campaign?: It’s still up in the air, but he could be involved with fundraising and may have a role in the 2024 Republican convention this summer. Read The Washington Post’s report
I spy with my little eye … no, wait, I don’t:
More than 30 members of the Kennedy family visited the White House on Sunday for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with President Biden.
Guess who was notably missing?: Robert Kennedy Jr., who is running a third-party bid against Biden and has been disavowed by members of his family.
? The Kennedy family at the White House — now that’s an Irish clan.
His campaign suggested over the weekend that lawyer and investor Nicole Shanahan is a contender to be his running mate. (The Hill)
Read the X post from Kennedy’s campaign director and daughter-in-law, Amaryllis Fox
? Electric vehicle prices are dropping: The Washington Post’s Nicolás Rivero explains why electric vehicles are almost as close to being the same price as gas cars. Tidbit: “Two years ago, they would have paid about $17,000 more on average for a new electric car than for a new gas-powered car. But that gap has been rapidly closing, shrinking to $5,000 last month, according to data from Cox Automotive.” (The Washington Post)
? How do your taxes compare to others?: MoneyGeek calculated the tax burden for the average citizen of every state in the U.S. ?️ Map comparing taxes in every state
BBC News reports that former President Obama is visiting Downing Street in London today.
The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C. (all times Eastern)
- 11:30 a.m.: A Women’s History Month reception at the White House. Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and Harris spoke. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff also attended.
1:30 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and national security adviser Jake Sullivan brief reporters.
- 3:15 p.m.: Biden and Harris receive the Presidential Daily Briefing.
3 p.m. Tuesday: The Senate returns. ?️ Tuesday’s agenda