12:30 Report — Biden’s social media legal battle

Congressional leaders are scrambling to avert a government shutdown at the end of the week. How many times have I written that last sentence in the past six months?? If you actually know this, shoot me an email. Might start a “It’s been X days since the last government shutdown threat” board.

Where things stand: Negotiators had hoped to release the government funding bill text on Sunday, but there was a holdup in the talks. There are six more bills left to fund the entire government. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding has been the most controversial of those bills because of disagreements over immigration policy.

A probable outcome: Lawmakers would pass five of the six remaining funding bills — plus an extension to DHS funding. But whatever they do, they only have until Friday. ⏱️

NEW UPDATE — A shutdown is looking more likely: Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman and John Bresnahan report that congressional leaders will not release the funding deal text today because of Homeland Security funding disagreements. That makes the chances of a partial government shutdown even more likely on Friday.

Read more on what to expect in this week’s government funding battle, via The Hill’s Mychael Schnell