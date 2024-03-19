12:30 Report — Trump fights $464M bond; Congress eyes last piece of funding puzzle

Congressional leaders agreed to a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for the rest of this year. That may sound minor, but the snags up until this point make it a pretty big development.

What I thought would happen: Congress has until Friday to fund the six remaining parts of the government. Lawmakers agreed to deals on five of those six components but couldn’t agree on DHS funding because it involves immigration — a partisan hot topic. Up until Monday evening’s deal, it looked like Congress would pass the five bills. And, to avert a shutdown, lawmakers would potentially pass an extension on the sixth.

What could happen now happen: Congress may pass all six bills. However, it will be a *very* tight timeline to pass those bills by Friday. Yes, the deal has been struck, but negotiators are still working on the text! ? Once the text is finalized, House Republicans have said they want at least 72 hours to review it. And Senate procedure could take days.

Read more: ‘Lawmakers running out of time to prevent partial shutdown’

If lawmakers can’t pass the bills in time: The Washington Post has a helpful explainer on what this weekend’s partial government shutdown would look like.

The holdup: Democrats wanted more funding for the Transportation Security Administration. Republicans wanted more money for immigration enforcement and migrant detention.

Breakdown: Funding the government means passing 12 funding bills. Together, they are called an omnibus.