12:30 Report — Could Trump’s assets get seized in bond case?

If former President Trump can’t pull together the $464 million bond by Monday from the New York civil fraud trial, he risks having his assets seized.

Does he have the money?: No, The Hill’s Ella Lee explains that Trump’s net worth has been obscure — Forbes and Bloomberg estimate he is worth between $2.6 billion and $3.1 billion. But that includes properties and assets, not just cash.

Why that number?: The judge ordered Trump to pay a $454 million fine in the ruling over deceitful business practices. An additional $112,000 is tacked on each day in interest. Trump’s lawyers are trying to obtain a loan to pause the fine while they appeal, but to get a bond, Trump must show 120 percent of the judgment in collateral. That’s more than $557 million.

The big question — what happens if Trump can’t pull together the money?: The former president is trying to appeal the bond, but if the court does not reach a compromise with Trump, his assets (Trump Tower, 40 Wall Street, etc.) can be seized.

Other scenarios: “Trump [could rapidly sell off] properties to reach the bond amount before Monday, [file] for bankruptcy or [seek] help from a wealthy third-party donor — though that could raise complications, due to his presidential bid.”

