Biden, Trump spar over border wall expansion 

President Biden and former President Trump are clashing over the Biden administration’s announcement that it’s waiving 26 federal laws to allow for border wall construction in Starr County, Texas.

Trump claims the move is an admission that his approach to border security was correct, while President Biden says his hands are tied, as Congress appropriated funds for this specific purpose in 2019 before he took office.

Trump : “Will Joe Biden apologize to me and America for taking so long to get moving, and allowing our country to be flooded with 15 million illegals immigrants, from places unknown. I will await his apology!”





Biden: “The money was appropriated for the border wall. I tried to get them to reappropriate, to redirect that money. They didn’t. They wouldn’t.” Asked if he thought the border wall was effective, Biden said “no.”

From The Hill’s Miranda Nazzaro: “Shortly into his administration in 2021, Biden canceled the state of emergency Trump declared on the southern border and later slashed projects to build the wall.”

This week’s move marks the first time the Biden administration has used executive power to fund border projects.

The notice from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas[.]”

CNN reported the funds appropriated in 2019 needed to be used by the end of this fiscal year, according to a source familiar.