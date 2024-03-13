12:30 Report — Senate controls TikTok’s fate

|
A Georgia judge tossed several charges against former President Trump in the election interference case.
Disagreements over immigration policy could trigger a partial government shutdown at the end of next week. That’s because this second batch of government funding bills includes the Department of Homeland Security.
The House overwhelmingly passed a bill today to ban TikTok, less than a week after the legislation was introduced.
The vote: 352-65 and one member voted present.
What it means: The bill is not simply a blanket ban on the video sharing app. Instead, it would force TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell its stake in the app within roughly five months. If that doesn’t happen, *then* the app would be banned from the U.S. Summary: Sell the app or we’ll ban it.
What’s next?: It’s now up to the Senate to decide whether TikTok will be banned. It’s unclear if the upper chamber will pass the bill — called the Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act but if it does, President Biden has said he would sign it into law.
Two important opinions: The two chiefs of the Senate Intelligence Committee — Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) — said they both support the bill and will work to pass it. (The Hill)
From Warner and Rubio’s joint statement: “We are united in our concern about the national security threat posed by TikTok – a platform with enormous power to influence and divide Americans whose parent company ByteDance remains legally required to do the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party.”
Reaction from a TikTok spokesperson: “This process was secret and the bill was jammed through for one reason: it’s a ban. We are hopeful that the Senate will consider the facts, listen to their constituents, and realize the impact on the economy, 7 million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our service.”
Why lawmakers want to ban TikTok: Lawmakers are concerned about national security. Many argue China could use the app to collect data on Americans and influence public opinion with its sophisticated algorithm.
? Watch the House vote
? TikTok supporters protesting outside the U.S. Capitol
➤ CHINA IS NOT HAPPY ABOUT THIS:
China described a potential TikTok ban as “bullying behaviour” and warned it would “come back to bite the United States.” (The Hill)
Trump can cross off three felony charges:
Georgia Judge Scott McAfee tossed several of former President Trump’s charges this morning in the Georgia election interference case.
Details of the dropped charges: The judge dropped six charges in the case as a whole, three of which were against Trump. However, the dropped charges don’t impact the historic Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act charge.
Why?: “The judge ruled that while the charges do contain the ‘essential’ elements of each crime, they fail to provide enough detail for the defendants to mount their defenses. Under the current charges, McAfee said, the defendants could have violated the law in ‘dozens, if not hundreds, of distinct ways.’”
What we know about the dropped charges, via The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld and Ella Lee
A Georgia judge will decide whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) will stay on former President Trump’s election interference case after her romance with the special prosecutor was unveiled earlier this year.
If you haven’t been following this case: I suggest you read Ella Lee’s explainer on the potential outcomes — and what each would mean for the case.
This is important: If Willis is booted, it puts the entire case in jeopardy. Another Georgia district attorney’s office would take up the case, but it could be tricky to find one that wants to take the case and has the resources to handle it. The new prosecutors could also drop the charges if they want.
It’s just another potential shutdown:
I feel like such a broken record at this point, but I should let you know that there could be a partial government shutdown next week. Don’t kill the messenger!
If you thought that threat was over: Congress passed the first half of the government funding bills last week and President Biden signed them into law Saturday. This last chunk of funding bills is more challenging. It includes funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which is one of the toughest lifts over disagreements in immigration policy.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.) told The Hill Tuesday that the Homeland Security funding bill is “the most challenging one” — and other senators agreed.
There are a few controversial measures Republicans want in the bill: For example: Zeroing out Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s salary after he was impeached in February and how to spend money allocated to dealing with the surge of migrants.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) has an idea: Murkowski floated the possibility of separating DHS funds from the rest of the March 22 government funding deadlines. That could avoid a broader shutdown.
Read more: ‘Immigration fight could trigger shutdown at end of next week’
Mike Johnson’s job just got a little bit worse:
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) surprised Congress Tuesday, announcing he will retire from Congress *next week,* leaving Republicans with just a two-seat majority.
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said he hadn’t been informed of Buck’s plans prior to his announcement.
Read Buck’s announcement
What to know about Buck: He is known for bucking his party (pun absolutely intended) on various issues, including election denialism. He voted to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), but opposed Republicans’ effort to impeach Mayorkas. (The Hill)
➤ WHY LAUREN BOEBERT IS LIKELY GRUMBLING:
This complicates Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) path to winning his seat. She currently represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, but is planning to run for the 4th District. (She almost lost to a Democrat in her last reelection.) Well, now that Buck is stepping down, there will be a June special election for his seat. Whoever wins that seat will have an advantage in November.
Explainer on how that would work, via The Hill’s Caroline Vakil
Tidbit: Would Boebert resign from her current seat to run in the special election? No, according to The Hill’s Mychael Schnell and
Caroline Vakil. But she called Buck’s decision to retire early “weak sauce.” Lol.
➤ ALSO, HUNTER BIDEN SHUT DOWN A REQUEST FOR A PUBLIC HEARING:
President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, told Republicans he won’t appear at a slated March 20 hearing after the date was apparently set without asking his availability. The younger Biden’s attorney said he “declines your invitation to this carnival side show.”
The full back and forth
Keep in mind: Hunter Biden testified behind closed doors in February.
