12:30 Report — Senate controls TikTok’s fate

The House overwhelmingly passed a bill today to ban TikTok, less than a week after the legislation was introduced.

The vote: 352-65 and one member voted present.

What it means: The bill is not simply a blanket ban on the video sharing app. Instead, it would force TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell its stake in the app within roughly five months. If that doesn’t happen, *then* the app would be banned from the U.S. Summary: Sell the app or we’ll ban it.

What’s next?: It’s now up to the Senate to decide whether TikTok will be banned. It’s unclear if the upper chamber will pass the bill — called the Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act but if it does, President Biden has said he would sign it into law.

Two important opinions: The two chiefs of the Senate Intelligence Committee — Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) — said they both support the bill and will work to pass it. (The Hill)

From Warner and Rubio’s joint statement: “We are united in our concern about the national security threat posed by TikTok – a platform with enormous power to influence and divide Americans whose parent company ByteDance remains legally required to do the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Reaction from a TikTok spokesperson: “This process was secret and the bill was jammed through for one reason: it’s a ban. We are hopeful that the Senate will consider the facts, listen to their constituents, and realize the impact on the economy, 7 million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our service.”

Why lawmakers want to ban TikTok: Lawmakers are concerned about national security. Many argue China could use the app to collect data on Americans and influence public opinion with its sophisticated algorithm.

