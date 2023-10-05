Biden’s antitrust watchdogs dig in

The federal antitrust enforcers have brought cases against industry giants, including top tech companies and proposed mergers.

Under their leadership, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FTC have also proposed updated merger guidelines that would revamp the acquisition review process.

But Khan and Kanter have also been accused of overreaching and ridiculed as unsuccessfully leading on enforcement.

That narrative “isn’t just unfair, it’s inaccurate,” Kanter said at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution.

Kanter touted a DOJ win in successfully blocking Penguin Random House’s proposed $2.2 billion acquisition of Simon & Schuster.

The DOJ case against Google over alleged search market monopoly, which the tech giant has denied, is also at trial.

The DOJ antitrust enforcer also said there have been “numerous” transactions abandoned after the department filed court cases.

Khan echoed Kanter’s sentiment, pointing to Lockheed Martin’s decision to terminate a $4.4 billion deal to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings after the FTC sued to block the deal.

The FTC’s case against Meta, which was originally filed under the Trump administration and refiled under the chairwoman’s leadership, will go to trial next summer, Khan added.

Khan said the FTC has a “very active program under way” and has “already had significant success.”

Kanter said DOJ is “working as quickly” as possible to read comments submitted on proposed merger modernization.

He noted the encouraging participation of workers, farmers, nurses and small business owners in the process.

“The country is watching. The country cares about competition and a competitive economy because it affects so many aspects of our life and our democracy,” he said.

The Hill’s Rebecca Klar has more here.