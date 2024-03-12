Biden, Trump look to lock down nominations

Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state are set to hold their primaries for the Republican and Democratic nominating process. Hawaii is set to hold its Republican caucus. This tally offers up enough delegates that Trump and Biden could both mathematically become the presumptive nominees.

Biden has won the Northern Mariana Islands presidential primary after it held its contest. The territory, which is based in the Pacific not far from Asia, is many hours ahead of the continental United States, so the outcome was determined in the early morning hours on the mainland Tuesday.

Biden and Trump appeared very likely to become the nominees by the time that the first votes started to be cast with Iowa and New Hampshire in January. But their dominance of almost all the Super Tuesday contests last week put their delegate counts almost at the point needed to make it a certainty.

Decision Desk HQ has Biden at 1,867 delegates attained, just about 100 short of the 1,968 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination. Meanwhile, Trump stands at 1,077, needing just a bit more to get to the 1,215 necessary to win the GOP nomination.

Tuesday will likely mark the end of what has been one of the most predictable primary seasons in modern American history. Biden and Trump maintained a large lead in the polls in the leadup to voting and easily won the early contests that usually decide who will win the nomination.

But both remain with some arguable electoral weaknesses exposed during the primary process. An effort to get Democrats to vote uncommitted as a protest against Biden’s position on the war between Israel and Hamas has seen moderate success, relatively speaking — reaching 13 percent in Michigan and almost 19 percent in Minnesota.

At the same time, while Trump has comfortably won most races, as much as 30 percent of the Republican electorate or more voted for other candidates through Super Tuesday, demonstrating at least some dissatisfaction with the likely nominee.