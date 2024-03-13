What Buck’s retirement means for Boebert

Rep. Ken Buck (R) is he’s going to depart the job later this month. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R), who represents the nearby 3rd District, has said she plans to shift gears in the November election.

Buck’s decision to bow out early sets up a special election. Does Boebert leave her 3rd District seat to make a play for the special election? If she does, would she win the general? More analysis from The Hill on the unusual situation

Meanwhile, Boebert has said she’s still going ahead with her district shift. She called out Buck’s decision to leave early.

“Ken Buck’s announcement yesterday was a gift to the Uniparty. The establishment concocted a swampy backroom deal to try to rig an election I’m winning by 25 points,” she said.

“Forcing an unnecessary Special Election on the same day as the Primary Election will confuse voters, result in a lame duck Congressman on day one, and leave the 4th District with no representation for more than three months. The 4th District deserves better,” Boebert added.

Buck, 65, has been a member of Congress since 2015. Boebert was elected in 2021.