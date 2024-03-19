Trump looks to score a win in Ohio

A Democratic Super PAC is urging the party to focus on voter engagement in swing state suburbs ahead of the general election to increase Democrats’ chances of beating former President Donald Trump.
The group, Forward Majority, pointed to former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s performance with suburban voters in North Carolina, Minnesota, Virginia and Colorado to show the importance of voter engagement in battleground districts. The group argued Haley’s performance in those regions could help inform the party’s efforts to secure President Biden’s reelection and success in down-ballot races in its new report, first shared with The Hill.
Forward Majority argued the majority white, high income counties where Haley won and experienced close losses in the GOP primary “strongly reflect” the suburban counties in battleground states, concluding “Trump is beatable” in those areas of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“Voters in the suburbs will be the ones deciding the 2024 presidential election, our state legislative leaders and the future of our democracy,” Forward Majority founder & co-CEO Vicky Hausman said in a statement to The Hill.
Where Democratic voter turnout efforts are concentrated in areas where the base is solid, like college campuses and cities, the group argued turning those efforts toward suburbs in battleground districts presents a “huge” opportunity to find new voters.
There are more than 2 million likely Democratic voters in battleground districts that “need” to be registered, according to the group’s analysis. Therefore, investments in swing districts of Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania will give Democrats a boost in upcoming elections
“That’s why Forward Majority is on-the-ground, driving voter engagement in these battleground districts in PA, MI and AZ,” Hausman said. “These races will come down to the thinnest of margins, and Democrats cannot afford to leave votes on the table.”
— Filip Timotija