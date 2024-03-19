Trump looks to score a win in Ohio

Former President Trump’s trip to Ohio over the weekend wasn’t just a rally for his own presidential campaign — he was trying to build up support for Bernie Moreno, his chosen candidate in the GOP Senate primary.

Moreno, a businessman, faces two other candidates — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan — in the Tuesday election. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) has held the seat since 2007, and polls have found him with a slight edge over each of the potential Republican challengers.

Trump jumping in to bolster Moreno’s campaign signals the importance seen in Ohio, as Republicans hope to regain control of the Senate and give Trump a second term. It also could give insight into whether Trump’s clout has the same weight as it did when his chosen candidate — J.D. Vance — won his Senate race there two years ago.

“You gotta win, Bernie,” Trump said during Saturday’s rally. “Don’t leave me alone. Don’t leave me alone, Bernie.”

The GOP primary has been especially nasty in the final stretch, splintering the Republican base.

While Moreno has support from Trump and a coterie of MAGA Republicans, including Vance, Dolan has the backing of Ohio’s GOP establishment figures, including Gov. Mike DeWine and former Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican who opted not to seek reelection in 2023.

An Emerson College poll of likely Ohio GOP voters conducted Sunday and Monday found Moreno with a strong lead at 38 percent support to Dolan’s 29 percent.

Just 12 percent of the voters surveyed said they planned to cast their ballots for LaRose.