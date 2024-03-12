Pentagon scrapes together first weapons package for Ukraine in months

“When Russian troops advance and its guns fire, Ukraine does not have enough ammunition to fire back. That’s costing terrain, it’s costing lives and it’s costing us the United States and NATO Alliance strategically,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

“So today, on behalf of President Biden, I’m announcing an emergency package of security assistance to $300 worth of weapons and Ukraine’s pressing needs.”

The United States hasn’t been able to pledge lethal aid to Ukraine since Dec. 27, when it announced a last package worth up to $250 million. While some weapons and equipment continue to trickle into the country, additional dollars for Kyiv remain barred by Republican leaders in Congress.

The Pentagon was able to construct the package using credits refunded to the Defense Department for recent weapons buys, two senior defense officials told reporters ahead of the announcement.

“Given the battlefield situation, [President Biden], [Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin] and others are concerned about what’s happening and were looking to see if there was anything we could do,” one official explained. “As that discussion was ongoing, savings were starting to come in, which has happened before and may happen again.”

The second defense official pointed to savings found through recent bulk buy negotiations, such as with 25 mm ammunition, which was initially estimated to cost $130 each but ended up only $93 per unit.

But the first official also stressed that while the savings will “help square the circle” of new funding for Ukraine as it struggles through winter fighting, this is “a bit of an ad hoc or one time shot.”

“We don’t know if or when future savings will come in, and we certainly can’t count on this as a way of doing business,” they said, pushing the House to act and allow a vote on Biden’s supplemental request.

Since October, the Biden administration has pressed Congress to pass a $105 billion supplemental spending bill that includes a significant chunk of military aid for Ukraine. Republican leadership in the House, however, have refused to hold a vote on the legislation.

