Schumer calls for new Israeli elections

Schumer made the critical comments in a floor speech in the Senate chamber on Thursday, offering the strongest words yet against Netanyahu.

“As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me: The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7,” Schumer said.

The Senate leader added that Netanyahu has been “too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza.”

His comments quickly drew opponents.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) countered that the U.S. should not interfere in another nation’s democracy.

“This is unprecedented,” McConnell said. “We should not treat fellow democracies this way at all.”

Schumer later clarified that the U.S. can’t “dictate the outcome” of an election but said Israelis need a choice and “there needs to be a fresh debate about the future.”

The Biden administration and most Democrats continue to support Israel but are increasingly pushing for more aid and fewer civilian deaths as more than 30,000 Palestinians have died since the war began in October.

President Biden, who himself has grown more critical of Israel over time, is trying to get more aid into Gaza through airdropping supplies and creating a new pier off the coast.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged that Schumer “feels strongly” about the speech but said the administration would “stay focused” on aid efforts.

“We’re still laser focused on trying to get a temporary cease-fire in place,” Kirby said. “That’s where our head is right now.”

Read the full report here.