trending:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense & National Security

Generals discuss Afghanistan regrets

by Brad Dress - 03/19/24 6:44 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 03/19/24 6:44 PM ET
{beacon}
Tags Afghanistan ann wagner House Foreign Affairs Committee Joe Biden Kabul airport bombing Kenneth McKenzie Kenneth McKenzie Mark Milley Mark Milley state department white house

thppppppppp

More Defense & National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court greenlights Texas law allowing state police to arrest migrants
Load more