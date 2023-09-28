Trump, Biden duel over autoworkers’ support

During his visit to a Detroit suburb, Trump criticized Biden on a range of issues from China to NAFTA to electric vehicles (EVs).

“A vote for Crooked Joe means the future of the auto industry will be ‘Made in China,’” Trump asserted.





He also broadly said that he would “unleash a thing called American energy,” adding, “We will drill, baby, drill.”

Biden’s campaign hit back, calling Trump’s speech “incoherent” and “low-energy.” Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz also knocked Trump for visiting a non-union factory.

MEANWHILE: On stage Wednesday at the second GOP debate, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) sparred with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his environmental record.

Haley and DeSantis are both trying to make up ground on Trump, who holds a large lead in polls of the Republican race both nationally and in early voting states.





Trump has skipped the first two GOP debates and called for the party to stop holding primary debates.



During the debate, Haley falsely claimed DeSantis had banned fracking in his state. While he has not banned fracking, DeSantis did say he would try to ban it when he was first campaigning for governor.

Haley also said the Florida governor was “against drilling,” though it was voters in the Sunshine State — not DeSantis — who barred drilling off the state’s coast in a 2018 ballot amendment.

