DHS waives environmental laws for border wall

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the move by Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a Federal Register Notice.

Mayorkas deemed it “necessary to waive certain laws… in order to ensure the expeditious construction of barriers and roads in the vicinity of the international land border in Starr County, Texas.”

Between the lines:

The waived laws include the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Endangered Species Act and National Environmental Policy Act — the last of which mandates environmental reviews for projects.





Congress appropriated the funds in 2019, and DHS “is required to use those funds for their appropriated purpose,” the notice stated.

Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he was bound by the congressional appropriation.

“The money was appropriated for the border wall. I tried to get them to reappropriate, to redirect that money. They didn’t. They wouldn’t,” he said.

“In the meantime, there’s nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated for. I can’t stop that.”

Biden was asked whether he thought the border wall was effective and responded “no.”