DHS waives environmental laws for border wall

The Biden administration is waiving 26 laws, including major environmental statutes, to facilitate the construction of a new section of border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the move by Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a Federal Register Notice.
Mayorkas deemed it “necessary to waive certain laws… in order to ensure the expeditious construction of barriers and roads in the vicinity of the international land border in Starr County, Texas.”
Between the lines:
Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he was bound by the congressional appropriation.
“The money was appropriated for the border wall. I tried to get them to reappropriate, to redirect that money. They didn’t. They wouldn’t,” he said.
“In the meantime, there’s nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated for. I can’t stop that.”
Biden was asked whether he thought the border wall was effective and responded “no.”
