Proponents push House to take up radiation compensation

The measure cleared a vote in the Senate last week, but it’s not clear whether it will get a vote on the House floor.

But, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) wrote a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) calling on him to bring up the bill “as soon as possible for a vote.”

“People across the country — from Missouri to Arizona to Kentucky to Texas to Louisiana — are counting on your support,” he wrote, referencing the Speaker’s home state.



Hawley is also sending more than 70 personalized letters to House Republicans whose constituents could be impacted.





Meanwhile, bipartisan members of Missouri’s House delegation wrote a letter to Johnson on Tuesday calling on him to include the legislation in a forthcoming appropriations package.

“It is imperative that S. 3853, the Radiation Exposure Compensation Reauthorization Act…be attached to the upcoming fiscal year (FY) 2024 appropriations package,” they wrote.

Read more about Hawley’s efforts here, from our colleague Alexander Bolton and the bipartisan letter here, from Zack.