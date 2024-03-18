Biden administration bans ongoing uses of asbestos

The EPA issued a rule that set deadlines for the industry to transition away from using the substance, which causes lung cancer. It will also bar imports of the type of asbestos currently used in the U.S.

Historically, asbestos was used in roofing and cement — and may still be found in old buildings.

Once its health effects became known, the use of asbestos declined, but it is still used to disinfect drinking water and wastewater as well as in vehicle brakes, mechanical seals, and oil and gas drilling.

These industries, however, will have to transition away from the substance — though an EPA press release said they will have “a reasonable transition period” as required by law.

The ban applies to chrysotile asbestos, which is the only known type of asbestos used in the U.S., though five other types of asbestos exist.

“The science is clear — asbestos is a known carcinogen that has severe impacts on public health. President Biden understands that this concern that has spanned generations and impacted the lives of countless people. That’s why EPA is so proud to finalize this long needed ban on ongoing uses of asbestos,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a written statement.

