The Hill’s Evening Report — Shutdown threat looms over first impeachment hearing

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee held its first hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Biden, even as many lawmakers remain focused on the looming government funding deadline this weekend.

Republicans entering Thursday’s hearing hoped to make a convincing case for why they opened the inquiry, seeking to curb doubts from some in the GOP conference that it’s based on insufficient evidence.

Law professor Jonathan Turley, one of the witnesses at the hearing, said, “I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment,” adding, “But I also believe that the House has passed the threshold for an impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Biden.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the ranking Democrat on the committee, railed against what he called a lack of evidence against Biden and the inquiry as a whole in his opening statement. He also redirected attention to Republican infighting over government funding.

“They don’t have a shred of evidence against President Biden. Do you think I’m being harsh? Here’s what some Republicans had to say over the last week about the actions of the Republicans,” Raskin said, displaying several quotes on a poster board.

“The dysfunction caucus at work,” a quote attributed to Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) read on the poster board.

“Individuals that just want to burn the whole place down,” read another from Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

The inquiry is largely focused on the business dealings of Biden’s family. Biden has denied any wrongdoing.