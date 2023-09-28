trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Evening Report

The Hill’s Evening Report — Shutdown threat looms over first impeachment hearing

by Amee LaTour - 09/28/23 5:52 PM ET
by Amee LaTour - 09/28/23 5:52 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary debate Biden administration Biden Impeachment Bob Menendez Chuck Schumer Don Bacon Donald Trump Electric Vehicle credits F-16 jets government shutdown House Committee on Energy and Commerce House Oversight and Accountability Committee Inflation Reduction Act J.D. Vance Jamie Raskin Joe Biden Joe Manchin John McCain Jonathan Turley Kevin McCarthy Maui wildfires investigation Mitch McConnell Ron DeSantis Ronald Reagan Senate continuing resolution Tom Vilsack

thppppppppp

More Evening Report News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All