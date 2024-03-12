Evening Report — Hur’d on the Hill: Former special counsel testifies in hearing

Special counsel Robert Hur faced deep questioning Tuesday about his report into President Biden‘s handling of classified information, but he had few answers.



Hur testified for several hours about the February report, which came following the discovery of classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware home.

In Hur’s report, he noted that the president struggled to remember key dates and information — such as the death of his son Beau Biden — but that he is a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

While the White House and Democrats blasted the report, calling it “gratuitous” and “inflammatory” and denying that the president has any memory issues, Republicans seized on the report to bolster their belief that Biden is unfit for second term.



The Department of Justice did not recommend charges against Biden.



But Hur, who was appointed by Trump, testified that his report did not “exonerate” Biden as some Democrats claimed, though his probe didn’t lead to charges.



“The report is not an exoneration,” he said. “That word does not appear in my report.”



Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) argued the special counsel’s investigation “resulted in a complete exoneration of President Joe Biden.”



“I need to go back and make sure that I take note of a word that you used, ‘exoneration.’ That is not a word that appears in the report,” Hur replied.



Meanwhile, Democrats used clips of former President Trump‘s memory lapses to take the heat off Biden.

