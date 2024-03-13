Evening Report — Fate of TikTok in Senate’s hands

|
Time’s up: House passes legislation aimed at TikTok app
The House has advanced legislation that could ultimately ban the popular video-sharing app TikTok, unless owners agree to cut ties with China.
The House passed the bill — also known as The Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act — in a 352-65 vote Wednesday, sending it to the Senate, which faces mounting pressure to pass the bill.
The White House was pleased with the bill’s passing, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre telling reporters aboard Air Force One Wednesday that “We are glad to see this bill move forward … we will look to the Senate to take swift action.”
It’s unclear if the upper chamber will take it up. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was noncommittal when asked about it Wednesday, only saying the Senate would “review the legislation when it comes over from the House.”
Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner (D-Va.) and ranking member Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) have said they’ll work to get the House bill through the Senate.
China has warned that any TikTok ban would “come back to bite the United States,” calling it “bullying behaviour.”
(The Hill)
Evening Report
Buck’s early retirement poses problem for Boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert says her fellow Colorado Republican’s decision to leave the House early is “weak sauce” as she looks to take his seat.
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) has said he will retire later this month, claiming he’s fed up with the current political discourse.
Boebert currently represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District. But she announced late last year that she would seek Buck’s solidly Republican seat in the 4th District, after Buck announced he would not be seeking reelection.
But Buck moved up his retirement, saying Tuesday he would be leaving Congress next week. A special election to fill his seat will take place this summer.
If Boebert were to resign her seat to run for the opening, she could threaten the GOP’s House majority and risk losing her spot. If she doesn’t, another candidate could win the seat and get ahead on campaigning in the district.
She’s told The Hill she plans to stay in the 3rd through her term. (The Hill)
Speculation mounting over Cheney’s next steps
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), despite her pedigree and conservative track record, became persona non grata when she took the helm of the committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by President Trump‘s supporters following President Biden‘s win in the 2020 election.
She lost her reelection bid in what had been a safe seat after turning on Trump. So what’s next?
Cheney has promised “that she’ll do whatever it takes to keep Trump from returning to the White House,” The Hill’s Caroline Vakil reports.
The former Wyoming representative “has left the door open to running an independent bid,” although she said she doesn’t want to be a “spoiler third-party candidate” if it would help Trump get reelected.
Cheney also launched a political action committee, the Great Task, after former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley dropped out of the GOP primary last week.
The Hill’s Caroline Vakil further explores Cheney’s options.
Unbothered: Britt was ‘pretty pumped’ about being spoofed on SNL
Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) isn’t bothered by being a punchline in the cold opening of “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend.
“I actually was pretty pumped about that,” Britt said about the portrayal by actress Scarlett Johansson during a podcast with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week. “It could be worse.”
Britt gave the GOP rebuttal to President Biden‘s State of the Union speech, drawing criticism for her dramatic tone, which Johansson played up as “scary mom.”
“I mean, Scarlett Johansson. Here you have Black Widow — they bring in someone from ‘Avengers’ to play me in the cold open. I’m here for it,” she said.
“Scarlett Johansson is hot,” Cruz told his colleague. “They don’t ever have Tom Cruise play me!”
(The Hill)
New Orleans rodents are getting high on police supply
Drugs in the New Orleans police evidence system seem to be disappearing, and law enforcement is blaming rodents for the problem.
“The rats are eating our marijuana. They’re all high,” Anne Kirkpatrick, superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, told the New Orleans City Council in a hearing this week. (The Hill)
“Misguided right to repair laws are data grabs that threaten national security,” writes Robert O’Brien, former national security adviser.
“Biden’s obsession with the sycophantic ‘Morning Joe,'” writes Steve Krakauer, NewsNation contributor.
124 days until the Republican National Convention.
159 days until the Democratic National Convention.
236 days until the 2024 general election.
|
☘️ Irish President Michael D. Higgins will be attending events with President Biden, Vice President Harris and members of Congress Friday ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.
