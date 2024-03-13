Evening Report — Fate of TikTok in Senate’s hands

The House has advanced legislation that could ultimately ban the popular video-sharing app TikTok, unless owners agree to cut ties with China.

The House passed the bill — also known as The Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act — in a 352-65 vote Wednesday, sending it to the Senate, which faces mounting pressure to pass the bill.

The White House was pleased with the bill’s passing, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre telling reporters aboard Air Force One Wednesday that “We are glad to see this bill move forward … we will look to the Senate to take swift action.”

It’s unclear if the upper chamber will take it up. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was noncommittal when asked about it Wednesday, only saying the Senate would “review the legislation when it comes over from the House.”

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner (D-Va.) and ranking member Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) have said they’ll work to get the House bill through the Senate.

China has warned that any TikTok ban would “come back to bite the United States,” calling it “bullying behaviour.”

(The Hill)







