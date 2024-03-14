Evening Report — House, Senate try to work it out on Ukraine

© The Hill, Allison Robbert Schumer: Netanyahu has ‘lost his way’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a “major address” Thursday called for an election in Israel to replace Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Schumer, the highest ranking Jewish elected official in American history and a top advocate for Israel, has largely kept quiet on his thoughts surrounding the war. But his Thursday message was clear: Netanyahu has let “his political survival to take the precedence over the best interests of Israel” by being “too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza,” which is tanking global support for Israel. “As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me: The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7,” Schumer said, referring to Hamas’s attack on Israel where more than 1,100 people were killed and about 250 hostages were taken into Hamas custody. Schumer didn’t go so far as to push for a permanent ceasefire, but instead echoed President Biden‘s calls for a temporary ceasefire. Republican leaders lambasted Schumer’s remarks: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called them “grotesque” and “hypotcritical.”



Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said they were “shocking” and “plain wrong.”





House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) said the comments were “unprecedented and very dangerous.”



(The Hill) The White House © AP Harris visits Planned Parenthood: ‘We have to be a nation that trusts women’

Vice President Harris visited a Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota on Thursday to advocate for reproductive rights for women after the Supreme Court’s upheaval of Roe v. Wade in 2022.



Harris is the first sitting vice president to publicly visit a facility that provides abortion care. “I am here at this health care clinic to uplift the work that is happening in Minnesota as an example of what true leadership looks like,” she said after a tour. “Which is to understand it is only right and fair that people have access to the health care they need, and that they have access to health care in an environment where they are treated with dignity and respect.” (The Hill)