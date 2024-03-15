Evening Report — Fani Willis is here to stay

Fani Willis, Fulton County District Attorney and top prosecutor in former President Trump‘s election interference case in Georgia, can officially stay on the case, a judge ruled Friday, if her former romantic partner stepped away. Hours later, he resigned.

BACKGROUND: Willis and Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor on the Trump case, were found to have previously had a romantic relationship, which they claim started after he was hired in 2021. Trump’s legal team pushed back against those assertions, and the former president’s trial was postponed while a judge determined if it was a conflict of interest.

After several days of hearings, Georgia Judge Scott McAfee determined either Willis or Wade could move forward on the case, so long as the other resigned, which Wade did Friday afternoon. Willis accepted his resignation.

“I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and to move this case forward as quickly as possible,” Wade wrote in his resignation letter.





McAfee said that while the relationship wasn’t an actual conflict of interest, it was a “significant appearance of impropriety.”

REBUTTAL: Trump’s lead defense counsel Steve Sadow said their team respects the ruling, but they “believe that the Court did not afford appropriate significance to the prosecutorial misconduct of Willis and Wade,” and they’ll “use all legal options available” to end Trump’s case.

Although Trump’s case can proceed, there is no trial date set yet. Trump and more than a dozen allies are charged with racketeering and other charges accusing them of conspiring to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia. Trump pleaded not guilty.

