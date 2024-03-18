Evening Report — US nears (another) government shutdown

Heard this one before? A government shutdown is, once again, looming, and lawmakers are up against the clock.

This, of course, just happened earlier this month, but here it is again (though with a different slate of agencies whose budgets are at risk).

Lawmakers were scheduled Sunday to release their plan for averting a shutdown, which included “five appropriations bills and a continuing resolution to fund the [Department of Homeland Security] through the end of the fiscal year,” according to The Hill’s Mychael Schnell.

But they struggled over the weekend on funding negotiations, with Republicans wanting an extension on funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detention and enforcement efforts, while Democrats wanted more funding for pay equity for the Transportation Security Administration.

The stopgap bill passed earlier this month is set to run out Friday, putting several departments and agencies at risk, such as:

Defense

State

Homeland Security

Transportation Security Administration

IRS

If a government funding deal is not passed by 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, the government will partially shut down. (The Hill)





