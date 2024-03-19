Evening Report — Trump: $464M bond would require ‘fire sale’ of properties

Former President Trump says he would have to take extreme measures to be able to pay a massive bond due next week in his New York civil fraud case.



“I would be forced to mortgage or sell Great Assets, perhaps at Fire Sale prices, and if and when I win the Appeal, they would be gone. Does that make sense? WITCH HUNT. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.



Trump’s attorneys have argued that the amount is so massive that it is impossible to meet.

The total, including interest, is more than $464 million.



“Defendants’ ongoing diligent efforts have proven that a bond in the judgment’s full amount is ‘a practical impossibility,’” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a filing this week, citing an affidavit signed by an insurance broker who testified for Trump during the trial last year.



Trump’s attorneys claim they have spent “countless hours negotiating with one of the largest insurance companies in the world” and have approached 30 companies to back the bond, efforts they said they were pursuing before the judgment was made.



“Very few bonding companies will consider a bond of anything approaching that magnitude,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.







