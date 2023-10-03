Biden’s drug price negotiation plan nets win

This comes despite the fact that many of the companies are currently suing the administration in an effort to halt the process.

For outside observers, it wasn’t a surprise. Despite the lawsuits and threats, drug companies want to sell their products in the Medicare marketplace. They could either play ball with the administration and negotiate a price, or they could leave.





Allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs is politically very popular — a September AP/NORC poll found 76 percent of Americans favor the policy, and that includes a majorities of Republicans and Democrats.





But the same poll also showed Americans were split on their approval of how President Biden is handling the issue of prescription drug prices, illustrating the challenge ahead for the administration and Biden’s reelection pitch.





“For decades, Big Pharma fought to block Medicare from directly negotiating lower drug prices for seniors and other Medicare beneficiaries,” the White House said. “President Biden and Congressional Democrats finally beat Big Pharma and allowed Medicare to directly negotiate lower drug prices by passing the Inflation Reduction Act.”

Last year, about 9 million Medicare enrollees spent $3.4 billion out of pocket on the selected drugs from companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca, the White House said.

Drugmakers have been fighting against negotiation since the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year, and there have been at least nine separate lawsuits filed across the country as part of the effort.

A federal judge last week denied an attempt by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to temporarily block implementation of the negotiation process, the first time a judge weighed in on the program. But the judge also denied the government’s motion to dismiss the case, so the lawsuit will continue.