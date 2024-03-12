Officials alarmed by teen usage of delta-8 

Delta-8 is a psychoactive substance derived from hemp that is chemically very similar to delta-9-THC, the molecule in marijuana responsible for causing the high associated with taking cannabis.

NIDA Director Nora Volkow warned of the effects that early use of cannabis can have on adolescent development.



“Cannabis use in general has been associated with negative impacts on the adolescent brain, so we must pay attention to the kinds of cannabis products teens are using, educate young people about potential risks, and ensure that treatment for cannabis use disorder and adequate mental health care is provided to those who need it,” said Volkow.

There is currently no federal minimum age to purchase delta-8 products, making them more easily accessible for minors. The study published Tuesday found that delta-8 use was higher in Southern and Midwestern states without cannabis legalization or regulation.

The Food and Drug Administration has previously warned that delta-8 products have not been evaluated or approved by federal regulators for safe use in any context.

“11% is a lot of people – that’s at least one or two students in every average-sized high school class who may be using delta-8. We don’t know enough about these drugs, but we see that they are already extremely accessible to teens,” Volkow added.