Rocky Mountain residents brace for massive snow dump

Denver International Airport, as well as the entire Denver and Boulder, Colo., metropolitan areas, could see up to 16 inches of snow, according to a National Weather Service (NWS) Winter Storm Warning.

“One minute, we have 60-degree weather; the next, a significant snowstorm. Sounds like Colorado,” Gov. Jared Polis (D) posted Wednesday morning on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Parts of the Denver Metro area could see a foot or more of snow due to an upslope storm. Please stay off the roads if possible,” the governor warned.

And airlines are urging passengers to stay alert, as planes may also need to stay off the runways if the storm ends up as bad as anticipated.

United Airlines issued an alert about possible travel impacts through Friday not only in Denver, but also in Aspen, Colorado Springs, Vail/Eagle, Gunnison and Steamboat Springs in Colorado, as well as Casper, Cheyenne and Laramie in Wyoming.

Southwest, meanwhile, warned of potential disruptions, delays, diversions or cancellations in Denver, Colorado Springs and Steamboat Springs.

“Travel may become impossible late tonight through Thursday night,” the NWS’s Denver/Boulder branch stressed on Wednesday.

The agency warned of 2 to 4 feet of snow in some Rocky Mountain foothill locations, as well as possible power outages across the Front Range — the north-south zone that stretches from Casper, Wyo., to Pueblo, Colo.

The meteorologists warned that snowfall rates of up to 2 to 3 inches per hour could be possible.

“It would not be wise to attempt to drive in the foothills or Front Range mountains starting late this afternoon or evening as heavier precipitation develops,” they concluded.