Emergency alert test set for Wednesday

U.S. televisions and cell phones will be bombarded with alerts Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. ET as the federal government test its methods for reaching Americans during emegencies.

The Emergency Alert System is designed to warn Americans of national emergencies over TV and allow the president to speak to them.

And Wireless Emergency Alerts are brief text messages sent to mobile phones to notify Americans of emergencies.

The federal government is set to conduct a test of both systems Wednesday, as mandated every three years by law. The last test was in August 2021.

When you get the alert — and you will — there is nothing you need to do or fear. While bothersome and jarring, the alert is simply a test.

Emergency alert tests have happened without incident for more than a decade, but that hasn’t stopped a flood of conspiracy theories largely tied to debunked claims about COVID-19 vaccines.

“The sole purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be an effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level,” Jeremy Edwards, FEMA’s spokesperson. wrote in an email this week to the Associated Press.