House close to vote on TikTok bill

The House will vote this week on the bipartisan “Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act,” under a special rule that waives discussion of the bill and requires a two-thirds majority to pass, according to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s (R-La.) weekly schedule released Monday.

The plan highlights the bipartisan momentum propelling the bill forward fast through the House, even as Trump — the party’s leader and likely presidential nominee — speaks out against it.

It advanced with rare unanimous support Thursday out of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, just two days after it was introduced by Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), the top lawmakers on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

Trump has flipped since his failed efforts to ban TikTok as president, arguing Monday that getting rid of the app would benefit Facebook.

The former president was banned from Facebook in 2021 after spreading false claims about voter fraud ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. Trump’s account was reinstated last year.

“There’s a lot of good and a lot of bad with TikTok. But the thing I don’t like is, without TikTok you can make Facebook bigger. And I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people, along with the media,” Trump said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Trump said he still believes there are national security threats posed by the app, but that those threats also exist with American tech companies.

“If you look at some of our American companies … they’re not so American,” Trump said. “They deal in which, and if China wants anything from them, they will give it. So that’s a national security risk also.”

Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.