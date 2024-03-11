Sanctions should not be our only hope in Sudan

The war in Sudan, currently the world’s largest displacement crisis, is approaching its one-year anniversary — April 15. The conflict has exacerbated long-term political instability and economic pressure, while leaving almost 25 million people in need of aid and more than 5.6 million people displaced.

Yet, despite these harrowing figures, the international community has not focused much attention on the crisis. Growing concerns of future fracturing along ethnic lines, fueled by toxic racial rhetoric, are complicating the already divisive landscape. The U.S. government and its partners must act urgently to stop the violence.

Background on the current conflict

The United States carries a responsibility for current events in Sudan. In 2005, the U.S. supported the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, which marked the end of decades of civil conflict and established South Sudan as an independent nation.

In 2019, a popular desire for radical political change led to the nonviolent revolution that toppled dictator Omar al-Bashir. Following his ouster, generals formed a Transitional Military Council with the stated aim of future democracy.

Four years later, in April 2023, violent conflict broke out between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). Thousands were forced to flee as militias overtook homes and hospitals. According to the Sudan Conflict Observatory, the RSF continues to perpetrate ethnically-targeted killings, unbridled sexual and gender-based violence, and forced displacement, while both parties have blocked humanitarian assistance.

Work Towards Meaningful Justice in Sudan

In December 2023, Secretary of State Antony Blinken released an atrocity determination for Sudan, concluding that both parties committed war crimes and that members of the RSF and allied militias have committed crimes against humanity including ethnic cleansing. Secretary Blinken called on both parties to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, hold accountable those responsible for atrocities, and to work toward a ceasefire.

While an atrocity determination is an important step, it must be coupled with a comprehensive strategy centered around robust policy and programmatic responses to protect civilians, prevent further abuses, and promote accountability. Yet, the atrocity determination nor a January 2024 statement from Blinken listed any concrete steps the government planned to carry out. Almost a year into the conflict, little beyond ineffective sanctions have been tried.

There is much more that can be done. To support an end to the violence in Sudan, sustainable peace, justice and accountability for victims, and a restoration of civilian governance, the U.S. must:

Increase general and targeted humanitarian aid

Millions have fled their homes. Outbreaks of cholera, measles, malaria, and dengue fever run rampant as the hospital system deteriorates. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates the 2024 need at more than $2.57 billion, of which 57 percent remains unmet. Every delay costs human lives.

Put pressure on outside backing countries

External benefactors, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, continue to fund and equip the RSF and SAF respectively. The warring parties’ actions will only change when their foreign backers support U.S. sanctions and a U.N. arms embargo, and apply pressure to end the violence.

Enforced pressure has an impact. For example, a December 2023 letter, led by Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), called for the UAE to end material support to the RSF and reconsider its position. Three days later, the UAE provided significant humanitarian aid to Sudanese refugees. Congress and the administration should continue to press publicly and privately for outside parties to cease their support of warring parties.

Leverage Country Representatives

After pressure from chairs and ranking members of Senate Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee, a U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan was announced. In conjunction with this action and following the resignation of the former U.S. Ambassador to Sudan, Congress and the administration should work together to promptly fill this position. The position would renew high-level attention on the conflict and enable flexible action. Together with the U.N. Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, the U.S. Ambassador could apply public and private diplomatic pressure on benefactors to abide by sanctions, support ceasefire talks, and justice and accountability measures. This could in turn open the diplomatic space for larger talks.

Lay groundwork for an inclusive peace process

The U.S. must apply diplomatic pressure on all parties to reach a ceasefire and lay the basis for a long-term peace process that includes civil society representatives from all parts of society. Earlier peace processes in Sudan have not included broad participation, to their detriment. Research has shown that the involvement of women and civil society groups contributes to the durability of peace. The U.S. can take a more active role in mediation and dispute-monitoring and ensure representation for all in a peace process.

Building trust between the RSF, the SAF, IGAD, and civil society is work that has to begin immediately for sustainable peace to be achieved in the future.

The world has turned a blind eye on Sudan, but it cannot continue to do so. As the Sudanese people call out for the international community to listen, the U.S. must answer their call with action. Sanctions alone will not end the war.

Lauren Evans is the program assistant for Peacebuilding at the Friends Committee on National Legislation. Her work focuses on conflict prevention and advocating for a sustainable and nonviolent foreign policy.