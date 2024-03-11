America needs leaders with political courage 

The primary elections are over — Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be their party’s nominees. The referee is blowing the whistle. Nikki Haley is calling it quits. That’s just what the establishment wants her to do.

But what do voters want? And what does America need?

America needs a coalition of leaders with political courage to challenge Trump and Biden’s current failed establishment.

While Trump and Biden are in the front seat to become the party nominees, most voters do not want them. Super Tuesday was dominated by the “fellas,” but Haley managed an upset victory over Trump in Vermont, and Biden lost to someone named Jason Palmer in American Samoa. Voters are tired of being ignored.

In 1824, no candidate won a majority of the electoral votes in the four-way race between Andrew Jackson, John Quincy Adams, William H. Crawford and Henry Clay. In 1876, the election between Samuel J. Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes had allegations of electoral fraud and voter intimidation that led to 20 disputed electoral votes from Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina and Oregon. In both cases, the decision was sent to Congress. In both cases, the candidate elected president did not secure the most votes.

In a recent interview with the New Yorker, Biden said, “If — and when — I win, I think he’ll contest it. No matter what the result is.” The political reality is we are heading for a contested election in November. Haley should take advantage of that and run in the general election to win enough electoral votes to send the decision to Congress.

Haley has support from several strong Republicans who are unlikely to back Trump: Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) recently announced support for Haley, joining Govs. Phil Scott (Vt.) and Chris Sununu (N.H.). She also has support from several former officials, including Paul Ryan, Larry Hogan and Rob Portman.

Politics is about addition, and for far too long, the Democratic and Republican parties have been about subtraction. Haley can grow her coalition with those who have been left out or kicked out of power by the radical wings of the major parties; it would set her up to win enough electoral votes to stop either Biden or Trump from reaching 270 and force the decision to Congress.

A successful and lasting coalition must include serious legislators with different perspectives. In other words, Haley would need a coalition of leaders who will listen to all the voters, not just red or blue voters — a coalition that can not only talk the talk but also walk the walk.

Since 2016, Trump and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party have alienated serious legislators and voters. Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona joined the list of those leaving office Tuesday, announcing her retirement. Some big-time politicians, such as Glenn Youngkin from Virginia and Brian Kemp from Georgia, are unlikely to support Trump or Biden.

Haley should bring them into her coalition and offer them Cabinet positions — maybe Kemp as VP and Youngkin as secretary of Education.

Adding other serious politicians who do not support Trump or Biden from winnable states, like Mitt Romney from Utah, the McCain faction from Arizona, Justin Amash and Peter Meijer from Michigan and Mike Gallagher from Wisconsin, would give Haley a shot at winning 85 electoral votes, including three swing states. This would make it difficult for Trump or Biden to reach 270.

Haley doesn’t want a Democratic vice president, but if she wants to be president, she should follow the lead of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln and offer the American people a bipartisan Cabinet. Bringing in conservative Democrats like Joe Manchin or John Bel Edwards with independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would prove to the American people that she is serious about bringing the country together, and increase her chances of securing enough electoral votes to send the election to Congress.

Mark Hanna famously said, “There are two things that are important in politics. The first is money, and I can’t remember what the second one is.” Years of political negativity have led to donor fatigue, which means Trump and Biden will have to run the 2024 campaign on a much tighter budget than in 2020.

Trump has been purging money on his court cases and had only $30.5 million on hand heading into February. Biden only raised $15.7 million in January. Trump and Biden do not have the campaign funds to successfully battle a two-line front during the general election.

The donor fatigue will favor the candidate who can grow their coalition. Haley raised $11.5 million in January, and the campaign announced they raised $12 million in February. While Trump and Biden are behind the eightball and outnumbered, Haley is in prime position to take advantage.

Even if Congress does not elect Haley as president, she will do a service to her country by checking the power of Biden or Trump’s second term. Neither would be able to say the American people want them in office, and neither would have a mandate to impose their administration’s will on the people.

The world is on fire. Our leaders are dividing us with control and chaos. The American people are unrepresented and powerless. They want serious leaders who can unite the country. They want a candidate who can communicate with clarity and execute a plan. If Haley wants to be that leader, the pathway is open.

Jeff Mayhugh (@jmayhugh28) is the president of East Coast Operations for No Cap Fund, a former congressional candidate for VA10 and an associate editor for the Freemen News-Letter.