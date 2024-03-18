What the presidential race looks like for a post-Biden candidate

A two-incumbent race for the presidency seems inevitable after Donald Trump’s victories on Super Tuesday and President Biden’s strong stand in his State of the Union address. Each man is running on the condemnation of the other’s record. But accidents happen.

For a moment, let’s imagine a different Democratic candidate for president, whether anointed by Biden or chosen by the Democratic convention. What then? The immediate impulse is to focus on how that changes the current personality war. For example, the age issue could flip to a Democratic plus, but the new candidate would be a relative unknown.

But beyond the personality question is a more interesting dynamic. Four years of “president versus anti-president” has distracted American politics from the complex and burning issues of governance that should be its business. Zero-sum partisanship has been the most obvious result, but underlying the standoff has been the presumption that solutions, either from the right or the left, can make prudent governance unnecessary.

Idealists want to create a better world for themselves by giving everyone lists of faults to correct. Curmudgeons want to limit public action to policing private property. Contending demands to solve governance issues rather than to manage them have created a deep hole at the center of the American political spectrum, creating thereby a game-changing opportunity for a new voice.

Examples abound of possible focal points for prudent governance: the tax structure and its effective supervision; access to quality education at all levels, including non-degree technical upgrading; encouragement of sustainable entrepreneurship in rural areas; employment security; retirement security; future-oriented infrastructure. None of these are problems to be solved, but rather challenges that need to be carefully addressed. Leadership is not about claiming to have the answers; it is about facing the questions with frankness about the advantages and drawbacks of various alternatives.

A similar approach could be used in foreign policy, whose focus has to be China. From 1949 to 1972, we denied China’s very existence. After that, until President Obama’s pivot to Asia, we ignored China’s effect on the global order. Since then, we have viewed China’s rise as a threat to be controlled rather than as a reality to be understood and coped with.

A vast number of other international challenges, of which global warming is just one, cannot be handled with a Cold War mentality. Current problems such as the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas crisis need to be addressed as complex situations rather than simplified into either/or dichotomies. The point is not to promise to solve the world’s problems, or to return to the good old days of American unipolarity, but to address global realities and deal with them in a prudent and productive manner.

Whoever becomes president will have to face these issues. A post-Biden candidate would have the unique opportunity to raise and sustain attention to them as the core of a successful campaign. To the extent possible, Trump should be ignored. His policy potshots are not serious and are not worth criticizing.

Trump feeds on media attention, so any post-Biden Trump opponent should give the media something else to attend to: Say things that require audience education, not just soundbites. The presidential debates should be thought of as fireside chats with the public, rather than as a beauty and soundbite contests. In the congressional races, presidential policy coattails might turn out to be more important than personality coattails.

Biden has actually done a very good job of handling complex governance issues, especially in domestic policy. But his inarticulacy and reduced stamina have allowed the public focus of the campaign to drift to age.

In his State of the Union address, Biden countered the age issue with stronger partisanship, but it will not go away. Biden’s chief advantage is that he isn’t Trump, and even this yields the spotlight to Trump, making it his contest to lose. In contrast, a post-Biden candidate could be respectful of Biden’s accomplishments, while also bringing something more to the table than non-Trumpness.

If some black swan were to snatch Trump from the race as well, a post-Trump Republican candidate would be even more difficult for Biden to beat than Trump himself. And in the even less likely event of a post-Biden candidate up against a post-Trump candidate, the governance debate would be all the more important.

Brantly Womack is a senior faculty fellow of the University of Virginia’s Miller Center.