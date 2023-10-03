The need for greater transparency: Some Chinese canned imports raise ‘red’ flags  

Amidst the influx of imported goods from around the world, the well-being and safety of American consumers must remain paramount. Access to accurate and actionable information is not just a preference, but a fundamental right, enabling the public to make informed decisions when it comes to the products they purchase, especially those that end up on their plates or in their pantries.

In this vein, as imported Chinese goods — including food — enter the U.S. market, alarm bells should be going off for American consumers, legislators, and regulators. Indeed, Chinese-made products coming into the U.S., are valued at an astounding half a trillion dollars.

As you may know, imported Chinese foods have a worrying history of high-profile product recalls and scandals spanning decades. We can’t forget that melamine-tainted pet food from China tragically killed many American dogs and cats in 2007, prompting a huge recall. More recently, Chinese canned fruit and vegetable imports saw a 43 percent increase between 2019 and 2022.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) routinely issues import alerts for dozens of potentially harmful Chinese products — including canned and packaged foods. Detention of food products can occur for a host a reasons, from mislabeling to being “prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with filth.”

But even when the system is working, suspect Chinese imports can still end up on store shelves.

Last year, Chinese canned clams were recalled due to unsafe levels of per- and poly- fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — “forever chemicals.” And this year, Chinese packaged mushrooms were recalled due to the risk of listeria, a bacterium that causes severe illness.

American-farmed and -packaged foods, especially fruits and vegetables, are subjected to strict agricultural, environmental, labor, and manufacturing standards and regulations that either do not exist or are not enforced abroad. These ensure quality and safety and allow U.S. consumers to have confidence in American-grown and -produced canned foods.

But now, Americans clearly need better transparency on the origins of their foods. Chinese foods are of special concern, given their history of recalls. This is particularly critical for lower-income American families who often rely on shelf-stable products.

Stronger country of-origin labeling practices are called for. The FDA and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol have tightened controls and inspections in recent years, but more needs to be done, especially at the point of purchase at our local grocery stores and supermarkets.

More accountability and transparency could also come from legislative language requiring better, more prominent, and visible labeling requirements. Such consumer-friendly language could be inserted into one of the “must-pass” bills being considered by Congress such as the farm bill.

The time has come to shine a spotlight on the hidden risks within the global food supply chain, including canned and packaged foods and goods from the People’s Republic of China.

We hope that the Biden administration and Congress take note of increased food imports and with it, increased consumer risk. The time is now to act.

Sally Greenberg is Chief Executive Officer of National Consumers League.