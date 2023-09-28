Loneliness: The silent epidemic hiding in plain sight

Millions of Americans face a public health threat that’s both overlooked and grossly underdiagnosed. It can’t be detected with a medical test or prevented by a vaccine. It doesn’t have a complex scientific name, dominate news headlines, spark a political debate or require social distancing.

Social isolation can actually trigger its onset and lead to serious medical consequences including disease and early death. And while it doesn’t bear the hallmarks of other modern-day public health crises, given its wide reach, it demands action by Congress so that vast numbers of people across the nation may live longer, healthier lives.

It’s loneliness. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that a third of U.S. adults aged 45 and older suffer from it. Other studies put the statistic far higher — nearly 80 percent — in young adults 18 to 24.

The CDC defines loneliness as a feeling of being disconnected, where one does “not have meaningful or close relationships or a sense of belonging.” It characterizes it as the difference between an individual’s true and desired state of connectivity with others — where even those with large numbers of friends can still feel its debilitating effects.

Loneliness was already a problem prior to the pandemic, and quarantining during the COVID-19 outbreak made the situation worse. Who can forget scenes of families separated by the pandemic, unable to be with people as they sickened and died, and those in isolation being unable to hug loved ones or take comfort in their presence? While official statistics have dropped since, loneliness still remains high among older Americans.

Loneliness is disproportionately felt by both minority and underserved communities. Research has found the LGBTQ community is twice as likely to suffer its mental health impacts compared to other demographics. The Campaign to End Loneliness attributes this to the “minority stress” of being marginalized, and living with what they define as a “stigmatized identity.”

The CDC calls it a “widespread problem” that can put one at greater risk of serious physical illness, such as stroke, Type 2 diabetes, depression, anxiety, addiction, suicide and dementia. It can lead to heart disease as well — especially in older women, where studies have found social isolation and loneliness can create a significantly higher chance of a cardiovascular incident by as much as nearly 30 percent.

It can also lead to the harming of others. Research by Virginia Commonwealth University examining the psychological breakdowns of 177 mass shooters found social isolation to be “the most important external indicator leading up to the attacks.”

Identifying ways to increase meaningful social interaction is critical and offers opportunities for families and communities to come together. Earlier this year, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy addressed this when he sounded the alarm on the impact of loneliness in America.

Calling it an “epidemic,” Dr. Murthy outlined a six-pillar approach in support of a “national strategy to advance social connection.” These include supporting social infrastructure, strengthening public policy, engaging the health care community, evaluating technology’s role, improving awareness and funding and fostering what he calls a “culture of connection.”

Dr. Murthy says he hopes the plan will help “mend the fabric” of America. “Given the profound consequences of loneliness and isolation,” he said, “we have an opportunity, and an obligation, to make the same investments in addressing social connection that we have made in addressing tobacco use, obesity and the addiction crisis.”

He’s right. Like all public health crises, the only way to make substantial progress on loneliness is if Congress puts meaningful resources behind it and applies the attention it deserves.

Pending legislation offers some hope. In July, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) introduced the National Strategy for Social Connection Act that would create a new federal office and form an advisory council to recommend research-based solutions to combat loneliness and social isolation. The bill also proposes $5 million in CDC support to research and track the issue. It’s not nearly enough — but it’s a start.

The truth is it will take more than an act of Congress to solve this issue. All of us have a role to play. Even the smallest act of kindness can bring a measure of joy and meaning to someone suffering from loneliness. Calling a friend, checking on a neighbor, reaching out to someone living alone — simply letting them know you care — can have a big impact on those struggling with isolation.

All it demands of us is that we recognize the essential humanity in everyone around us. If we can prioritize empathy and the health and wellbeing of others, and allow our compassion to help those in need prevail, we might be surprised at the results.

Lyndon Haviland, DrPH, MPH, is a distinguished scholar at the CUNY School of Public Health and Health Policy.