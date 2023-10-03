Hillary Clinton: ‘I don’t understand any American siding with Putin’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (D) said Tuesday she doesn’t “understand” Americans who support Russian President Vladimir Putin in his war against Ukraine.

“I don’t understand any American siding with Putin, but we’ve seen it and we’ve heard it and we have to fight against it,” Clinton said in an interview with PBS NewsHour’s Geoff Bennett.

Clinton was asked by Bennett about a “growing” divide in American politics over funding and support for Ukraine in their fight against Russia and how she thinks the Russian leader views it. She said she thinks Putin is “thrilled” about this divide.

“I think he is fomenting it as well,” Clinton said. “Putin and his team that does the kind of interventions, covert and overt, aiming to undermine democracy and to suborn political leaders, is a big part of how he sees his role.”

Her comments come after recent tension in Congress over funding for Ukraine as a possible government shutdown loomed. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he had “questions” for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when asked about renewed funding for Ukraine earlier this month.

“Where’s the accountability on the money we already spent?” McCarthy said, listing off questions he said he would ask the Ukrainian leader when he met with him later that week. “What is the plan for victory?”

“Look, what Russia has done — invade — is wrong,” McCarthy later continued. “It’s an atrocity. We want to make sure that ends. I also have always said from the beginning, no matter what the issue is, I want accountability for whatever the hardworking taxpayers spend their money on, and I want a plan for victory.”