Soldier who crossed into North Korea apparently back in US

Army Pvt. Travis King, who was released from North Korea this week after crossing over into the country this summer, is back on U.S. soil, according to videos shared by news outlets in Texas.

King was seen departing from a plane that landed in San Antonio, where he is expected to receive treatment for post-isolation therapy at a hospital, according to a local NBC station.

The American service member was taken into U.S. custody Wednesday after he was released by North Korea.

The U.S. transferred him from China, which was a vital partner in bringing King back home, Biden administration officials said this week.

Swedish diplomats also helped to secure the release of King. Sweden has an embassy in Pyongyang.

King is expected to see his family and recover for the moment, but he may eventually face disciplinary action as he was labeled AWOL after crossing over into North Korea in July during a civilian border tour.

It’s unclear exactly why King fled into North Korea, but he was expected to be transferred back to U.S. soil after he was hit with an assault conviction during his post in South Korea.