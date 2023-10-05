Putin says Russia has tested nuclear-powered missile, could revoke atomic test ban

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Thursday that his nation has successfully tested an experimental nuclear-powered missile and warned that Moscow may revoke a ban on atomic bomb testing.

Putin, speaking at a think tank-sponsored forum, said testing on the cruise missile Burevestnik, which has a range of up to 14,000 miles, was recently completed, though he did not name an exact date.

His announcement comes just days after it was reported that Russia was preparing to test the nuclear weapon in the Arctic.

The Burevestnik is an extremely long-range cruise missile, meaning it does not follow a simple trajectory like ballistic missiles and remains in the atmosphere after launch. Putin introduced the missile in 2018, but the rocket has failed in several tests until now.

While little is known about the missile, it’s a completely new type of weapon system, activating a nuclear propulsion unit after solid fuel rocket boosters boost the missile into the air.

Putin also said Thursday he had finished developing an intercontinental ballistic missile called the Sarmat, which is believed to be capable of carrying up to 15 nuclear warheads.

Putin said his strategic forces would “soon” move toward mass production and placing the Sarmat “on combat duty.”

“As a rule, experts say that this is a new weapon and it is necessary to make sure that the special warhead will work without failures, and tests must be carried out,” he said at the event in Sochi.

Putin has repeatedly threatened western allies with nuclear weapons during the war in Ukraine and he moved tactical nuclear bombs to ally Belarus over the summer.

Earlier this year, he also paused a strategic treaty with the U.S. that placed limits on the number of bombs both countries can have and ensured Washington and Moscow shared details about testing.

At the Sochi event, Putin signaled he may disregard the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban, which bans all nuclear testing, because the U.S. signed the treaty but never ratified it, while Russia did ratify it.

He said he is “already hearing calls” to “start testing nuclear weapons” and “to return to testing.”