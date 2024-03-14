Yellowstone fines Pierce Brosnan $500 for walking through thermal area

Yellowstone National Park has issued actor Pierce Brosnan a fine and is requiring him to pay several fees after he walked through an off-limits thermal area in the park.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the District of Wyoming, Brosnan, 70, was fined $500 for the incident and is required to pay a $1,000 community service payment to the Yellowstone Forever Geological Fund. He also is required to pay a $30 court processing fee and a $10 special assessment.

Brosnan, a resident of Malibu, Calif., pleaded guilty to foot travel in a thermal area of the park “on or about Nov. 1, 2023.” The actor posted photos of himself to his Instagram page standing on a thermal feature at Mammoth Hot Springs, according to the release.

The DOJ said there are signs posted in that area that warn visitors of the risks of thermal features and require tourists to stay on the designated boardwalks and trails in the area.

The U.S. attorney’s office asked the court to sentence Brosnan to two years of probation and the maximum fine of $5,000.

“The National Park Service (NPS) reminds Yellowstone visitors that the ground in thermal areas is fragile and thin, and scalding water is just below the surface. Therefore, trespassing on thermal features is dangerous and can harm delicate natural resources within the park,” according to the release.

“Additionally, the park was established primarily to protect these hydrothermal areas. NPS encourages visitors to exercise extreme caution around thermal features by staying on boardwalks and trails,” it continued.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick imposed Brosnan’s sentence Wednesday in Mammoth, Wyo.

In a post online, Brosnan called himself an environmentalist and said he has the “utmost respect and love for our natural world.”

“However, I made an impulsive mistake – one that I do not take lightly – when entering a thermal area covered in snow in Yellowstone National Park to take a photograph. I did not see a ‘No Trespassing’ sign posted that warning of danger nor did I hike in the immediate area,” his post said.

“I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area,” he continued. “Yellowstone and all our National Parks are to be cared for and preserved for all to enjoy. #StayOnThePath.”