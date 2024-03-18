Manchin: lawmakers are ‘so close’ to a permitting reform deal

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Monday that lawmakers are “so close” to reaching a deal to reform the nation’s system for approving infrastructure projects.

“We are so close,” he said during an energy conference Monday, referring to progress toward compromise legislation on what has become known as “permitting reform.”

“I want to get it done before we go out on the August recess,” he added.

Businesses, including in the energy sector, have long complained about the amount of time it takes to get projects approved by the government. Manchin has been a leading voice in Congress advocating for changing that system.

At least some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed interest, as some Democrats say changes are needed to bolster the development of climate-friendly energy sources. But a deal has remained elusive as lawmakers have struggled to find agreement on sticking points including cost allocation for electric grid infrastructure.

But, in his remarks at the CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas, Manchin pledged to get the remaining obstacles resolved.

“We are going to change, we are going to change how we do business,” he said.

Manchin is not seeking reelection, and his term ends in January.