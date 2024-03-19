Climate organization puts $120M into 2024 election

The League of Conservation Voters, a major left wing advocacy group and funder, will put a whopping $120 million into the 2024 election cycle, the group announced Tuesday.

The $120 million from the conservation group’s Victory Fund is the most it has ever invested in an election cycle.

It puts the total spending from outside groups supporting President Biden’s reelection at $1 billion this year, The New York Times reported.

“Our investment must be equal to the stakes, and the stakes have never been higher,” said Pete Maysmith, Senior Vice President of Campaigns at the League of Conservation Voters, in a written statement.

He also cited the difference between the Biden administration’s record, having passed major climate legislation in 2022, and that of former President Trump, who broadly supports planet-warming fossil fuels and has, in the past, called climate change a “hoax.”

“Trump and MAGA Republicans have been clear that if they are in control, they will stop at nothing to dismantle climate progress and our democratic institutions in favor of fulfilling Big Oil’s agenda. Meanwhile, President Biden has done more to fight the climate crisis than any other president in our country’s history,” he said.

The announcement comes as additional pro-Biden groups have also made significant investments this cycle, with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), for example, putting $200 million towards re-electing the president while the pro-Biden super PAC Future Forward is expected to spend $250 million on advertising.