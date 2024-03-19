Newsom announces California clean car deal with Stellantis

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced a new partnership with automaker Stellantis on Tuesday that promises to get more clean cars on the road in the state.

Stellantis — which has brands including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram— will join five other major automakers that previously agreed to California’s framework on cutting emissions in 2019. Under the agreement, the governor’s office said Stellantis “will avoid up to 12 million additional metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions” through the model year 2026.

Stellantis will also adhere to the state’s zero-emissions light-duty vehicle sales requirements through 2030.

“This partnership with Stellantis will help California achieve our ambitious goals to drastically cut pollution and get more clean cars on the roads,” Newsom said in a statement.

“The biggest and most influential companies in the world understand that this is how we can fight climate change together, and it’s another example of the private sector joining California to help millions of people get into clean vehicles,” he added.

Five other automakers — Ford, Honda, BMW of North America and Volkswagen Group of America — already agreed to the emissions standards in 2019. Under the agreement with Stellantis, the automaker will invest $4 million in public charging infrastructure in rural areas and public parks in the state. It will also invest $6 million in other states that have adopted California’s emission standards.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares described the agreement as a “win-win solution” in a statement.

“This agreement will avoid 10 to 12 million metric tons [of] greenhouse gas emissions over the lifetime of the agreement and will also allow our U.S. customers to fully benefit from our advanced technologies, including five plug-in hybrids and two pure electric vehicles,” Tavares said.

“We remain as determined as ever to offer sustainable options across our brand portfolio and being a leader in the global decarbonization efforts,” he added.