CDC stops printing COVID vaccination cards

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are no longer printing the COVID vaccination cards that became a trademark of the pandemic, according to its website.

“CDC no longer distributes the white CDC COVID-19 Vaccination cards and does not maintain vaccination records,” the CDC website states on its Frequently Asked Questions page under a banner reading “After Your Vaccine.”

The CDC further instructs those looking to secure a copy of their vaccination records to contact their state health department’s immunization information system (IIS).

“Your state’s IIS cannot issue you a vaccination card, but they can provide a digital or paper copy of your full vaccination record, including your COVID-19 vaccinations,” the CDC site reads.

The white vaccination card was administered for each person after they received their first dose of a COVID vaccine. It included the place, date and type of vaccine.

Once the vaccines became more widely available, many places of business required proof of vaccination to enter their establishments in order to prevent the spread of COVID. The vaccines have been shown to reduce the likelihood of getting COVID and the severity of any illness people do contract. Vaccine recipients have also been found to be less likely to spread the illness to others.

Some pharmacies say if vaccine recipients bring their vaccine cards to their appointments, pharmacists will still fill in the information for the new dose.

“A CDC vaccination card is not required, but our pharmacists will complete them if patients bring them in,” a CVS spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“Patients who receive and immunization at CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic can have an immunization record printed, emailed, and accessible in a personalized CVS Health dashboard which gives patients immediate access to vaccination records, medications, test results and more once they create an account,” he added.

Walmart signaled its pharmacists would do the same.

“CDC COVID vaccine cards will no longer be provided by the government. If patients receiving the vaccine request that the dose is added to the vaccine card the patient already has, our pharmacists are happy to do so,” a spokesperson for Walmart said in an emailed statement.

“Patients will continue to have access to Digital Vaccine Records (DVR) for COVID vaccine doses administered at Walmart and Sam’s Club,” the spokesperson added.

Updated at 4:23 pm.