CDC sending team to Chicago amid measles outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is sending a team to Chicago to help support health officials there after the confirmation of several measles cases.

“CDC is sending a team of experts to support the local response to the recent measles cases with arrival expected tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend the safe and effective MMR [measles, mumps and rubella] vaccination as part of the routine immunizations schedule for all children and adults, with special guidance for international travel. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available,” the agency confirmed to The Hill in a Tuesday statement.

As of Monday, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has confirmed five measles cases in the city, with four at a migrant shelter in the Pilsen neighborhood. The two most recent cases were confirmed in adults at the shelter who are in stable condition.

“Because some Chicagoans on the whole are unvaccinated, there remains an opportunity for the virus to spread. CDPH is, therefore, treating this response as a citywide one and is calling on all eligible unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated now. Most Chicagoans are routinely vaccinated in childhood and therefore not at high risk,” the CDPH said in a statement.

The department said it evaluated and immunized 900 shelter residents against measles, mumps, and rubella over the weekend while also assessing the immunity status of 700 others.

CDC staffers will work with Chicago officials to identify possible sources of transmission, provide clinical guidance and support outreach. The department is also helping to provide vaccines to the CDPH and neighboring areas.

As of last week, the CDC has confirmed 45 measles cases across 17 states and jurisdictions: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York City, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington.

As health officials have stressed amid the swath of outbreaks around the country, measles is extremely infectious. The virus is so transmissible that it can infect up to nine out of every 10 unimmunized people it is exposed to.