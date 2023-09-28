Taiwan unveils first domestically made submarine

Taiwan launched its first domestically produced submarine into the ocean Thursday, a landmark achievement for the nation’s shipbuilding industry as it ramps up preparedness against a conflict versus China.

The reduced-size submarine will begin tests this week.

“In the past, a domestic-made submarine was considered impossible, but today a submarine designed and built by our countrymen is in front of you,” President Tsai Ing-wen said at the launch ceremony, reported by The Associated Press.

“Building a submarine is the concrete realization of our resolution to protect our country,” she said. “Submarines are an important piece of equipment for the Taiwan navy to develop asymmetric combat power in terms of strategy and tactics.”

The submarine project was urged on the U.S., which has pushed Taiwan to advance its domestic military preparedness while also increasing its military support.

If tests are successful, a second submarine will be built and deployed by 2027, according to Taiwanese state media.

Tensions between China and Taiwan and have ratcheted up in recent years as relations between Beijing and the U.S. have faltered.

China has launched a number of close-call aircraft and naval raids just off Taiwan’s coast in recent months, threatening the island nation.

China’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that the submarine’s construction was Taiwan “heading down the path of its own destruction.”

“No matter how many weapons the Democratic Progressive Party buys, it will not obstruct the greater trend of reunification with the motherland,” said Col. Wu Qian, a spokesperson in China’s Ministry of National Defense, according to AP.