Russia ready to use nuclear weapons if sovereignty is threatened: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled Wednesday that his country is prepared to use nuclear weapons to combat any threat to its sovereignty.

Questioned by Russian state media about whether he would use Russia’s nuclear stockpile in its war with Ukraine, Putin said thus far there has been no need. He also explained that President Biden, whom he called a veteran politician, understand the hazards of escalation, The Associated Press reported.

However, Putin said his country is ready to use nuclear weapons if there is a threat to “the existence of the Russian state, our sovereignty and independence,” in accordance with Russia’s security doctrine, per the AP.

“All that is written in our strategy. We haven’t changed it,” he said.

Seemingly referring to NATO allies that are backing Ukraine, Putin argued that “the nations that say they have no red lines regarding Russia should realize that Russia won’t have any red lines regarding them either.”

His comments echo remarks he made late last month during his address to the Russian Federal Assembly, where he boasted of the nation’s nuclear arsenal — including new hypersonic missiles. In his speech, Putin threatened that any “potential aggressors will face far graver consequences” if they tried to enter Russian territory.

The new threat also comes a day after the White House unveiled a new $300 million emergency military aid package for Ukraine. The package is the first of its kind since late December, as aid legislation remains stalled in Congress.

“Ukrainian troops have fought bravely are fighting bravely throughout this war, but they are now forced to ration their ammunition under pressure on multiple fronts, and we’re already seeing the effects on the battlefield,” U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in his announcement.

“When Russian troops advance and its guns fire, Ukraine does not have enough ammunition to fire back,” he added Tuesday. “That’s costing terrain, it’s costing lives and it’s costing us the United States and NATO Alliance strategically.”

The Associated Press contributed.