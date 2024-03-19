trending:

Blinken: Russian presidential election ‘can only be described as undemocratic’

by Nick Robertson - 03/19/24 9:28 AM ET
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department, Dec. 7, 2023, in Washington.Blinken is heading to the Middle East for the fourth time since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October as once-abated fears about a regional conflagration are surging with attacks and assassinations in the Red Sea, Lebanon, Iran and Iraq.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced Russia’s presidential elections Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin was reelected in a landslide while facing no serious opposition.

Blinken described the election as “undemocratic,” citing the Putin government’s decision to bar two candidates from the ballot who opposed the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s recent presidential election occurred in an environment of intense repression of independent voices and the imprisonment, death, or exile of virtually all genuine political opposition,” Blinken said in a statement. “The Kremlin has systematically marginalized groups advocating for democratic processes and rule of law, including election monitors.”

“These steps illustrate the extent to which the Kremlin has denied its citizens a transparent, meaningful democratic process,” he continued. “Against this backdrop, this election can only be described as undemocratic.”

The secretary’s comments come just a month after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was jailed for his resistance to Putin. The U.S. government and other Western leaders have blamed Putin for his death, citing previous assassination attempts.

Navalny suffered “years of harassment and cruel treatment at the hands of Russian authorities for his continued efforts to foster genuine democracy in Russia,” Blinken said.

Putin easily won the election Monday with about 87 percent of the vote, despite widespread dissent within the country against his nearly 25-year rule. 

Blinken also criticized the Russian government for censoring media, and showed support for the anti-Putin protesters in the country.

“Vladimir Putin is depriving Russian citizens of access to information, including to inform political participation,” Blinken continued. “Regardless of the pre-determined outcome of this election, the United States will continue to stand with those who are pursuing a brighter future for Russia.”

