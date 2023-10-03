Dish Network fined for not properly disposing of satellite

In a first-of-its-kind penalty, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) fined satellite television company Dish Network for not properly disposing of a satellite.

The company was hit with a $150,000 penalty for not properly de-orbiting its EchoStar-7 satellite, and the FCC found the company liable.

The FCC found that Dish violated the Communications Act, FCC rules and the company’s license. The EchoStar-7 was found to be flying “well below the elevation required by the terms” in the license. Flying at that level “could post orbital debris concerns,” the FCC said.

To step up its space debris enforcement efforts, the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau has established a Space Bureau and a Space Innovation Agenda.

“As satellite operations become more prevalent and the space economy accelerates, we must be certain that operators comply with their commitments,” said Loyaan A. Egal, FCC enforcement bureau chief, in a Monday statement. “This is a breakthrough settlement, making very clear the FCC has strong enforcement authority and capability to enforce its vitally important space debris rules.”

FCC rules prohibit the use of any apparatuses for communications except when granted authorization. The rule is meant to prevent communications satellite operations from interfering with the FCC, minimizing the creation of space debris and ensuring “responsible end-of-mission satellite disposal.”

Dish launched its EchoStar-7 satellite in 2002, and in 2012, the company agreed to bring it to its end-of-mission altitude of 300 kilometers above its operational location, the FCC said. The company estimated the satellite would run out of fuel in May 2022 and would make its end-of-mission move then.

“However, in February 2022, Dish determined that the satellite had very little propellant left, which meant it could not follow the original orbital debris mitigation plan in its license,” the FCC said in a statement.

The company retired the satellite 122 kilometers above its operational location, “well short” of the agreed-upon 300 kilometers.

A spokesperson for Dish said the FCC has made no specific findings that the satellite’s position posed any safety concerns.

The spokesperson said the EchoStar-7, as an older satellite, “had been explicitly exempted from the FCC’s rule requiring a minimum disposal orbit.”

“DISH has a long track record of safety flying a large satellite fleet and takes seriously its responsibilities as an FCC licensee,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.