X changes format for links to news posts, removing headlines and text

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, began changing how links to news posts appear in users’ feeds Wednesday night, removing headlines and text that were previously displayed alongside images.

Most linked news articles now display only the article’s lead image on X, with a small link to the outlet’s main web address in the bottom-left corner to distinguish them from stand-alone images.

X owner Elon Musk confirmed in August that he planned to remove headlines and text from news links, noting the shift was coming from him “directly” and was meant to improve aesthetics.

The move occurred one day after Musk suggested publishers post their content in long form on X instead of via links.

“Our algorithm tries to optimize time spent on X, so links don’t get as much attention, because there is less time spent if people click away,” Musk said in a post on Tuesday. “Best thing is to post content in long form on this platform.”

The billionaire, who initially acquired the platform for $44 billion last fall, has criticized legacy news outlets in recent posts and instead encouraged users to engage in “citizen journalism.”

“I almost never read legacy news anymore,” he said Tuesday. “What’s the point of reading 1000 words about something that was already posted on X several days ago?”

“Citizen journalism is the path to better future!” Musk added the next day. “I strongly encourage people around the world to post news about events as they’re happening, in both text & video.”

Musk has repeatedly sparred with news organizations over his management of the platform, which has become a key tool for journalists and the media.

He banned several journalists from the platform last December after they reported on an account that posted updates about the location of his private jet. Musk also sparked controversy in April after he briefly labeled NPR as “state-affiliated” and “government-funded” media.

Several watchdog organizations have also warned that Musk’s decisions to walk back various content moderation rules and restore previously banned accounts, such as that of former President Trump, have led to an increase in the spread of misinformation and hate speech on the platform.