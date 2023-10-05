ADL signals truce in feud with Musk, will resume advertising on X

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) signaled a truce Wednesday in its recent feud with X owner Elon Musk, saying it would resume advertising on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“We appreciate X’s stated intent over the last few weeks to address antisemitism and hate on the platform,” the ADL said in a statement.

“This has been useful; more needs to be done; and, as we have with other companies, in the spirit of collaboration, we are hopeful that we can continue to engage with X on this important matter,” it added.

The watchdog, which is dedicated to fighting antisemitism and hate speech, noted that it was advertising on the platform prior to the dispute with Musk and is “preparing to do so again to bring our important message on fighting hate to X and its users.”

The ADL has repeatedly criticized Musk’s changes to the platform since he took over the social company last fall. In a December report, the group warned that the decisions to reinstate previously banned accounts and repurpose the platform’s blue checkmarks were being exploited by extremists.

A May report also accused the platform’s “inadequate” content moderation policies of allowing for the spread of antisemitic content.

While tensions had long been simmering, Musk took full aim at the ADL last month, accusing the organization of “trying to kill” X and threatening to file a lawsuit over alleged revenue losses.

The billionaire claimed in a series of September posts that the ADL was “falsely” accusing the platform and himself of “being anti-Semitic” and that the social media company’s U.S. advertising revenue was down 60 percent “primarily due to pressure on advertisers by @ADL.”

“To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony!” Musk added.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt responded to Musk’s comments, calling the accusations “deeply troubling” and warning that such remarks have emboldened “bad actors with very hateful intent.”

However, the ADL and the billionaire appeared to signal a truce Wednesday.

The watchdog noted that it “fights antisemitism, hate, and extremism across all platforms and regardless of party or ideology” and aims to work with every platform “in a constructive manner,” while also emphasizing that Musk’s allegations were false.

“A better, healthier, and safer X would be a win for the world,” the ADL said. “We’ve said that publicly and repeatedly, and we hope that company leadership shares that goal as well. As we do with all platforms, we will credit X as it moves in that direction, and we also will call it out when it has not.”

Musk, in turn, thanked the group for “clarifying that you support advertising on X” and expressed appreciation for its decision to buy advertising on the platform.